Rain Chances Return; Cooler & Breezy

CLEVELAND — Isolated showers are possible this morning, but more scattered showers and isolated storms will move in for the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Thankfully, severe weather is not anticipated; however, heavy rain and lightning are possible. It will be breezy and cooler, with highs in the mid-70s for most areas this afternoon. Gusts of 30 mph will be possible this morning through the late afternoon.

Following the cold front, high pressure will build and bring us sunshine and comfortable temperatures for the first day of summer on Friday.

However, the comfortable air only lasts for a couple of days. We HEAT up quickly by the weekend - hello to our 1st heat wave of the season!! 90s for high temps, with heat index values well into the 90s, to perhaps 100!

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Scattered rain/thunder, not as warm.| High: 75º

Friday: Seasonal with sunny skies. Summer starts! | High: 83º

Saturday: Staying dry and heating up! | High: 89º

Sunday: Sunny. Hot! | High: 93º

Monday: Sunny & Hot! | High: 93º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: