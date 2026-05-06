Rain moving out, cooler air settling in

CLEVELAND — Drying out this morning, but when all is said and done, 0.50 to 1.5 inches of rain will have fallen across much of NEO. Rivers are rising, and flood concerns are still high. Most of the next couple of days should be dry; however, a couple of stray showers cannot be ruled out.

It will also be much cooler again. Temps have taken a dive. We're in the 40s this morning with highs barely back into the 50s. Keep the jackets both today and again on Thursday. The bigger story may be the night's though. Low-lying areas, inland off the lake MAY see some frost. Slightly better shot at it Friday morning before we rebound.

We'll be back to near 60º on Friday, but it's not totally dry. More rain and thunder Friday through the weekend. These waves of rain will keep us a bit below the norm through Mother's Day Weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Soaked morning. Stray PM showers. Cooler. | High: 52º

Thursday: Slim chance for a shower. Colder. | High: 54º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Few showers possible. Not as chilly. | High: 59º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Warmer. | High: 65º

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