Rain returning this evening, sun returning this weekend... Winter returning for the holidays

CLEVELAND — Temperatures will rise a few degrees for the end of the workweek, closer to 50º on Friday. However, rain chances will increase, too. We start the day off dry, but rain chances ramp up by the afternoon, especially south of Akron, where the most steady rain will be located. Showers look most likely in the evening across NEO, which could impact Friday night football plans with some damp conditions.

Plan for a couple of light and isolated showers early on Saturday, but most of the weekend is expected to be dry. Plan for chilly temperatures on Saturday, but milder air returns on Sunday and into early next week.

Speaking of Thanksgiving week, rain chances are expected to return by Tuesday. That system bringing rain will also likely usher in colder temperatures by the middle of the week. Some data suggests a few flakes may be possible on Thanksgiving or Black Friday, primarily due to lake-effect. It is still a week out, and there are many moving parts in the atmosphere, so expect changes and updates to the forecast. Stay tuned!

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Rain returns, especially south. A bit milder. | High: 52º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Drying out. Cooler. | High: 45º

Sunday: Dry and mild.| High: 52º

Monday: Clouds return, still nice. | High: 51º

