Rain & storms likely on Saturday; Cooler for Easter

CLEVELAND — A cold front slides through on Saturday morning and then stalls across Southern Ohio through Sunday. After a mild start to the day, temperatures will gradually fall back into the 50s throughout the day.

The highest chance for rain with the heaviest rain looks to occur from 9 am until 3 or 4 pm, with a gradual drying trend by the late afternoon and evening. A couple of these storms could contain some large hail, strong winds, and heavy rain during the late morning and early afternoon. Be sure to listen for thunder. "When thunder roars, get indoors!"

Pro Soccer at Huntington Bank Field Saturday afternoon: Widespread showers ending around kick off with a gradual drying trend throughout the game. It will be cooler, though, with temperatures in the 50s. Bring a coat.

Rain will be wrapping up tonight, and clouds will be trying to erode. The fewer the clouds, the colder the temperatures. It will be a chilly start to your Easter Sunday with temperatures in the 40s. Clouds will increase through the morning on Sunday, and we will keep an eye out for a few PM rain showers, but there will be plenty of dry time. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

We warm up again on Monday with more storms expected. It looks drier for midweek with seasonable temps.

Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms becoming less numerous during the late afternoon. Falling temps. | High: 71º (50s during the afternoon)

EASTER Sunday: Partly sunny & cool with a few PM rain showers.| High: 57º

Monday: Scattered rain but mild & windy. | High: 71º

Tuesday: Drying out. | High: 62º

