Rebounding after blast of chilly air this week

CLEVELAND — Jackets this morning, but you won't need them all day. Most of us, especially inland, off of Lake Erie, will rebound back into the middle and upper 60s.

We can thank the sun for the rebound. The wind is fighting it. Temps along the lakeshore will only top out at near 60º. That's quite a bit below the norm. Don't worry, though, we're WAY above again next week.

Just have to get through this weekend's storms. Plan on rain returning Friday afternoon/evening with heavier rain and thunder Saturday morning. Another, less intense round is likely Sunday into Monday.

Temps will be slowly recovering each day. A bit more. Until we get back into the middle 70s with more dry time for Memorial Day Monday

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Still cool, breezy but brighter. | High: 60º

Friday: A bit milder with t-storms returning by the evening. | High: 65º

Saturday: Soaked. Rain could be heavy at times. | High: 67º

Sunday: Few T-showers | High: 74º

Memorial Day Monday: Warmer with isolated t-showers possible. | High: 75º

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