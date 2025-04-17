Rebounding nicely today before temps SOAR tomorrow

CLEVELAND — Temperatures rebound quickly! We're super bright Thursday with a southwest wind... so temps SOAR back into the middle 60s. Friday high temperatures soar into the lower and middle 70s but that leads to better rain chances. Could see a few early Friday, but most of the rain holds off until the weekend.

Saturday looks SOAKED and Easter Sunday may be a bit wet, too. We'll keep an eye on it but make sure you have a backup plan for Easter Egg Hunts INSIDE.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Super sunny with a big rebound.| High: 64º

Friday: Windy & VERY warm after isol'd AM t-showers.| High: 79º

Saturday: Looking SOAKED with dropping temps. | High: 64º

EASTER Sunday: Partly sunny & cool with a few rain showers.| High: 52º

Monday: Scattered rain but mild. | High: 64º

