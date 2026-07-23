Rebounding QUICKLY after a "chilly" start

CLEVELAND — Grab a jacket as you head out this AM, it's chilly! Sunrise temps are dropping into the lower 50s across Northeast Ohio, making it feel more like early September than late July.

Don't worry, that cool start won't last long. A TON of sunshine will help temps rebound into the mid 70s this afternoon with low humidity and comfortable air.

The warming trend continues Friday as temps push 80. We'll be in the lower 80s this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.

Most of Saturday looks dry, but an isolated shower can't be ruled out. A few more showers are possible Sunday, and we're keeping an eye on early next week when a few thunderstorms could move in.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Super bright but way below the norm. | High: 75º

Friday: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Bit warmer. | High: 79º

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slim chance of rain. | High: 82º

Sunday: Few showers. Thunder possible. | High: 83º

Monday: Few storms. Warm and muggy. | High: 86º

Tuesday: Seasonable with a slim chance of rain. | High: 84º

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