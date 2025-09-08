Rebounding this week with a TON of sun and no rain in sight

CLEVELAND — Looking for sun? It'll be easy to find this week. Sun is dominating our sky all week.

Gotta be patient but that sun will help the rebound. We're cool today before "normal" returns the rest of the week. Upper 70s to near 80º is the norm... that's where we are all week!

I'm also not tracking rain for days. Likely not until Sunday or Modnay of next week!

Enjoy the dry time and soak up some outdoors fun.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Super sunny but still cool. | High: 69º

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer. | High: 78º

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and even warmer. | High: 79º

Thursday: Partly sunny and seasonal. | High: 78º

Friday: Partly sunny. Right on Par. | High: 77º

Saturday: Partly sunny and a touch warmer.| High: 81º

Sunday: More clouds. Rain showers possible. | High: 77º

