Grab the Winter Jackets

CLEVELAND — A few isolated showers will be possible for Easter across NEO, but it is going to be much colder. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s most of the day. The chill lingers for a couple of days before the next warm-up by the end of the week!

DAILY FORECAST:

Easter: Colder again. Isolated light showers, mist and or drizzle.| High: 40°

Monday: Morning mix of snow and rain, chilly.| High: 42°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cold. Stray snow shower.| High: 39°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer.| High: 55°

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter