Relentless chill showing signs of weakening just in time for Labor Day Weekend

CLEVELAND — A gradual clearing and drying trend is expected throughout the day on Friday. It remains chilly, though! Highs will only be in the 60s tomorrow, so be sure to grab an extra layer for any Friday evening plans you have, as temperatures will dip into the low 50s and upper 40s Friday night and into Saturday.

The holiday weekend will start chilly, with temperatures 10 degrees below average, but a gradual warming trend is expected. Plan for upper 60s/low 70s on Friday and Saturday, mid to upper 70s on Sunday, and upper 70s to low 80s by Labor Day! You should be able to get in one more visit to the area pools before they close after LDW.

Another powerful cold front is expected to take aim at our region next week. Storms are most likely on Wednesday. Following the storms, temperatures will crash again by the end of next week's work week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Drying out nicely but temps keep struggling. | High: 67º

Saturday: More sun but only slightly warmer. | High: 70º

Sunday: Super bright a warm. | High: 74º

Labor Day: Seasonable! | High: 79º

Tuesday: Storms possible south. | High: 80º

