Relief is on the way... This week looks GREAT

CLEVELAND —

Relief From the Humidity Is Finally on the Way

It still feels tropical across Northeast Ohio this morning, but the countdown to more comfortable air is underway. A north wind is pushing drier air south, and dew points are already starting to fall. The change won't happen all at once, but you'll notice it feeling better as the day goes on.

We'll keep an eye on the sky this afternoon, especially across the South Region, where an isolated thunderstorm could pop up. Most neighborhoods stay dry, but a quick downpour and lightning can't be ruled out.

Power of 5 Regions Spotlight: South Region

The South Region has the best chance to see a stray afternoon storm today as the cooler, drier air slowly works its way into Northeast Ohio. Coverage looks very limited, but if a storm develops, expect brief heavy rain and lightning. Keep an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans later today.

Regional Weather

Looking Ahead

Tuesday is looking much more comfortable. We'll start the day cooler with noticeably lower humidity, followed by a warm afternoon. Temps still climb into the warm category, but it won't have that sticky feel we've been dealing with recently.

Storm chances return Wednesday as the next system approaches. Some of those storms could become strong, but the severe threat will depend heavily on timing. We'll be watching closely over the next couple of days. The good news is that even more comfortable air is expected to arrive behind those storms.

5-Day Forecast

Monday: Isolated t-showers, mainly south. Not as humid. | High: 76º

Tuesday: Dry! Finally! | High: 80º

Wednesday: Few showers and isolated storms. | High: 79º

Thursday: Slim shot of t'shower. Cooler. | High: 77º

Friday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. | High: 79º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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