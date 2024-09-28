Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Remnants of Helene keep pesky light showers around all weekend

rain wet leaves
News 5
rain wet leaves
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — More rain is expected through the weekend as the remnants of Hurricane Helene hang around our region. We'll be between bands on Saturday so there should only be isolated showers during the morning and early afternoon but sunshine might be limited. Another round of Helene's rains will arrive Saturday late afternoon or early evening. None of this rain looks heavy. By the end of the weekend, most spots will have picked up 0.25 - 1 inch of rain. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will climb into the middle and upper 70s.

More scattered rain showers are likely on and off through early next week. A cold front will finally end the rain by the end of Tuesday with a cool down for the middle of the week. We may not crack 70 degrees on Wednesday! The end of the work week and next weekend are trending dry.

What To Expect:

  • More light rain from Helene this weekend
  • Temps staying closer to the norm
  • Lots of clouds
  • Showers linger until Tuesday
  • Cooler by Wednesday

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers from the remnants of Helene. | High: 77º

Sunday: Cloudy with lingering showers. | High: 75º

Monday: Showers linger...again. | High: 76º

Tuesday: A few more showers are expected. | High: 74º

Wednesday: Much drier and cooler. | High: 67º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk