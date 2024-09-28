Remnants of Helene keep pesky light showers around all weekend

CLEVELAND — More rain is expected through the weekend as the remnants of Hurricane Helene hang around our region. We'll be between bands on Saturday so there should only be isolated showers during the morning and early afternoon but sunshine might be limited. Another round of Helene's rains will arrive Saturday late afternoon or early evening. None of this rain looks heavy. By the end of the weekend, most spots will have picked up 0.25 - 1 inch of rain. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will climb into the middle and upper 70s.

More scattered rain showers are likely on and off through early next week. A cold front will finally end the rain by the end of Tuesday with a cool down for the middle of the week. We may not crack 70 degrees on Wednesday! The end of the work week and next weekend are trending dry.

What To Expect:



More light rain from Helene this weekend

Temps staying closer to the norm

Lots of clouds

Showers linger until Tuesday

Cooler by Wednesday



Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers from the remnants of Helene. | High: 77º

Sunday: Cloudy with lingering showers. | High: 75º

Monday: Showers linger...again. | High: 76º

Tuesday: A few more showers are expected. | High: 74º

Wednesday: Much drier and cooler. | High: 67º

