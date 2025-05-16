Rounds of heat, humidity, and damaging storms tonight and tomorrow

CLEVELAND — A line of storms is moving east toward NEO this evening. A few storms will be possible after midnight until 5 or 6 AM as they move from west to east. There is still a chance for these storms to become strong or severe, but over the last few hours, the threat appears to be diminishing.

It is still a good idea to have a way to get warnings/weather alerts overnight, since the severe weather threat is not zero! If we were to see any storms, it looks to be in our northernmost communities.

Much of Friday will be dry, but then there is another chance for strong or severe storms Friday evening into early Saturday. A few storms could become strong or severe with damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

The best chance for rain will be early on Saturday, with a gradual drying and cool trend for the rest of the weekend. By Sunday, highs may only be in the 60s and perhaps only the 50s on Monday! Chilly for May.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Very warm. Storms late.| High: 80º

Saturday: Heaviest rain early. Touch cooler. | High: 70º

Sunday: Drying out. Cooler. | High: 60º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Touch cooler. | High: 60º

Tuesday: More clouds. Stray shower. | High: 65º

