Scintillating sunshine sticks around into the workweek

CLEVELAND — Today's word of the day: scintillating.

/ˈsin(t)əˌlādiNG/ Scintillating means "brilliantly clever, exciting, or visually sparkling," according to Merriam-Webster Dictionary.

The sun will be absolutely scintillating in the sky all day long. That is the main reason why it will warm up very fast this morning after the cold start. Cleveland got down to 43 degrees, Akron down to 41 earlier, the coldest in several weeks.

With much less wind and plenty of sun, the temperatures will rebound back into the 70s.

There is no rain in the forecast until the end of the week, with rain possible on Friday night and becoming likely by next Saturday. That means your spring and/or outdoor plans will be good to go. Lots of sunshine and low humidity are here to stay.

With the sunshine, make sure to protect your skin as the UV index will be at 9 into early next week as we get closer and closer to the Summer Solstice, as the sun angle appoaches it's highest for the year.

For all my summer and heat lovers, the hot and humid days will come! For now, enjoy the cool mornings and comfortable afternoons and save on the a/c bill! Temperatures will gradually warm by mid to late next week, as rain chances return by Friday or Saturday. Stay Tuned!

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Scintillating sun, and warmer.| High: 73º

Monday: A few clouds. A touch below average.| High: 71º

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and comfortable.| High: 71º

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and comfortable.| High: 75º

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer.| High: 82º

Friday: More clouds. Warmer & muggy. Rain possible late.| High: 87º

Saturday: Scattered rain and storms. Warm & muggy.| High: 85º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter