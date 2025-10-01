Seasonable today, Summer this weekend!

CLEVELAND — Bright but BREEZY! It won't have a big impact on your day, but you'll notice the wind. Gusts to 20mph out of the northeast will, however, make it dangerous on Lake Erie. Waves will be 3-6' with rip currents likely. Small Craft Advisories and Rip Currents are nothing to mess around with.

The stronger winds are thanks to a cold front moving through NEO. This is a dry front, though, so rain chances remain zero. However, there will be cooler temperatures on Wednesday, and highs will be about 5-10 degrees cooler, with highs in the low to mid 70s, which is a bit more typical this time of year.

The seasonable temperatures are short-lived, though! Temperatures get a boost by the end of the week. 80s look likely by this weekend! HOTober!

Rain chances appear to be on hold for the next week, so you'll need to keep the plants watered once again. September ended up below average for all of NEO. In Cleveland, it was the sixth driest September ever, with only 0.75 inches of rain at Cleveland Hopkins Airport. The current streak of dry days is 5 days, and that will likely grow to 9 or 10 at minimum with the next chance for rain holding off until Tuesday or maybe even Wednesday...of NEXT week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: More seasonable but still bright. | High: 71º

Thursday: Bright & seasonable. | High: 76º

Friday: Heating up... | High: 77º

Saturday: Bright & hot (for October) | High: 81º

Sunday: Super sunny & hot. | High: 80º

