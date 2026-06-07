Sensational Sunday ahead of hot and humid stretch

CLEVELAND — Saturday's storms are out of the picture, and a sensational Sunday is on tap weather-wise. A bit of morning patchy fog inland fades by 10 a.m., and there will barely be clouds in the sky all day long. A light lake breeze will keep it a bit cooler lakeside in the low-to-mid 70s, and on either side of 80 degrees is expected for most.

Heading into next week, a summer-like and stormy pattern will build and stay. It will be a true Florida feel with hot temperatures, high humidity, and daily pop-up storm chances. Highs will be on either side of 90 degrees all week long, with humidity increasing every day through Thursday, with "insta-sweat" humidity midweek. That will make it feel like the mid and even upper 90s for the first time in 2026.

Because of the heat and humidity, the biggest threat with any storms that pass your area is flooding, as there is a lot of moisture, and these storms will dump a quick inch or two in a short time.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Scintillating sunshine. Not as humid.| High: 79º

Monday: Mostly sunny. A bit more humid. Isolated PM storm S&W.| High: 90º

Tuesday: Few storms. Hot & Humid.| High: 89º

Wednesday: Few Storms. Hot & Humid.| High: 90º

Thursday: Few storms. Hot & Humid.| High: 91º

Friday: Scattered storms. Hot & Humid.| High: 88º

Thursday: Storm possible. Muggy.| High: 88º

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