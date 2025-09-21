Severe storm threat for back-to-back days across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Our pole position of the driest September on record so far is in major jeopardy as a large storm system is about to move in and completely flip our dry and warm pattern. Before rain arrives, a southerly surge of heat and moisture is occurring through the afternoon, with the hottest day since August 16th (87) expected. No lake breeze means everyone across Northeast Ohio will see mid to upper 80s. Heat index values could briefly reach 90 degrees on Sunday afternoon with the combination of heat and humidity. If you are going to the Browns game, get ready to sweat and try to stay cool! Do not forget the ponchos for a late-game storm chance.

Scattered showers and downpours are likely by Sunday evening, with a severe t-storm or two possible. A level one of five (marginal) risk has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center, with damaging winds as the primary concern, along with flooding downpours and frequent lightning also possible.

Monday will be even more active than Sunday with more widespread showers and thunderstorms, especially during the midday and afternoon. A marginal severe risk also exists for Monday. Tuesday will feature on-and-off showers with a few embedded stronger t-storms. While we need rainfall in the midst of drought, we also do not want too much rain too fast, like some of the storms may produce. It will get cooler over the course of the week as the rainy pattern introduces cooler Canadian air with highs down to the low and middle 70s by midweek.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: More clouds. Humid. Storms Late. | High: 87º

Monday: Scattered rain showers. Few storms. Cooler. | High: 77º

Tuesday: Rain showers and few storms likely. Mostly cloudy.| High: 75º

Wednesday: Few showers. Mostly cloudy.| High: 74º

Thursday: T-storms possible. Mostly cloudy.| High: 74º

Friday: Few showers. Mostly cloudy.| High: 75º

