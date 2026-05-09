Severe storm threat Saturday ahead of colder Mother's Day

CLEVELAND — Showers are exiting our southeastern communities Saturday morning, with a surge of sunshine and warmth on the way between noon and 5 p.m., which will take the temperatures into the low 70s for many. Storms will move in from the west and move southeastward through the evening. Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and small hail will be possible as these storms cross Northeast Ohio.

Remember - when thunder roars, get indoors! There are a lot of events, especially outdoor ones, like the Guards/Twins series and the Zach Bryan concert.

As a cold front swings through early Mother's Day morning, showers will remain possible on Sunday morning, especially before 8 a.m., with a gradual drying trend. This front will also bring the return of chilly temperatures. Afternoon temps look to stay in the 50s for Mother's Day, which is running 15 to 20 degrees below typical for this time of year.

DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Warmer with strong afternoon/evening storms. | High: 71º

Sunday: Drying out but chilly again. | High: 56º

Monday: Mostly dry but cloudy & cool. | High: 54º

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers possible late. | High: 59º

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