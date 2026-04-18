Severe storm threat Saturday ahead of winterlike cooldown

CLEVELAND — Hope you enjoyed Friday's gorgeous weather, because the weather whiplash is back this weekend.

Weather aside, Saturday is a BUSY day in Cleveland. Cavs, Guards, and Supermotocross... all in downtown. Unfortunately, this time of year is notorious for frequent wet weather, so it is hard to squeeze out a totally dry weekend. There is a cold front that will spark strong to possibly severe storms into the early afternoon.

It has been a cloudy morning thus far, and the humidity is not as high. Those two elements are an encouraging sign, as they usually limit the severity of storms. There will still be some peeks of sun, and temperatures are well into the 70s, so storms will still form.

Damage from wind gusts or large hail will be possible, along with heavy rain and lightning. An isolated tornado is also not off the table. The best window for severe storms looks to be from noon to 4 p.m., especially east of I-71. While the severe threat will drop by the evening, cold rain will linger Saturday night into Sunday, and possibly even a snowflake or two around dawn.

Get ready for much colder temperatures Saturday night through Tuesday morning. 40s shortly after sunset, and highs are stuck in the 40s on Sunday. We'll even be looking for a couple of wet flakes on Sunday through Monday morning! Plan for wintry temperatures on Monday as well, before a new warm-up takes shape on Tuesday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Wet & windy early followed by heavier PM rain and MUCH cooler temps | High: 75º

Sunday: Staying chilly with light rain/mix late. | High: 47º

Monday: Cold with isolated rain/snowflakes. | High: 39º

Tuesday: More seasonable. | High: 65º

Wednesday: Light rain possible. | High: 67º

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