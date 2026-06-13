Severe threat grows as stormy Sunday is expected after a sunny Saturday

CLEVELAND — The beautiful weather from Friday will carry over into Saturday, with hotter temperatures returning while the humidity remains low. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s, so don't forget the sunscreen and water. This changes for Sunday, as storms are likely later in the morning and into the afternoon. The severe threat has increased, as the slightly later timing allows for more storm energy closer to Northeast Ohio.

Below-average temperatures will then move in for the start of the new work week, as highs fall into the low to mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will be minimal Monday through Wednesday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Not as humid.| High: 87º

Sunday: Scattered rain/storms. Severe threat after noon. Warm and humid.| High: 80º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Dry and cooler.| High: 73º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. PM showers possible.| High: 75º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers possible.| High: 77º

Thursday: Scattered rain, few storms.| High: 79º

Juneteenth: Partly cloudy. Shower possible.| High: 81º

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