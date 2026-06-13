Severe threat grows as stormy Sunday is expected after a sunny Saturday

CLEVELAND — The beautiful weather from Friday will carry over into Saturday, with hotter temperatures returning while the humidity remains low. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s, so don't forget the sunscreen and water. This changes for Sunday, as storms are likely later in the morning and into the afternoon. The severe threat has increased, as the slightly later timing allows for more storm energy closer to Northeast Ohio.
Below-average temperatures will then move in for the start of the new work week, as highs fall into the low to mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will be minimal Monday through Wednesday.
DAILY FORECAST:
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Not as humid.| High: 87º
Sunday: Scattered rain/storms. Severe threat after noon. Warm and humid.| High: 80º
Monday: Partly cloudy. Dry and cooler.| High: 73º
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. PM showers possible.| High: 75º
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers possible.| High: 77º
Thursday: Scattered rain, few storms.| High: 79º
Juneteenth: Partly cloudy. Shower possible.| High: 81º
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter
Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter