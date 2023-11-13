What does El Niño mean when it comes to weather?

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has issued an El Niño advisory. An El Niño advisory is issued when El Niño conditions are observed and expected to continue. El Niño is anticipated to continue through spring 2024 in the Northern Hemisphere. But what even is El Niño?

WHAT IS EL NIÑO?

El Niño is the warm phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) climate pattern. Warmer ocean temperatures define it, and precipitation is more significant than usual in the central to eastern Pacific Ocean area near the equator. It can influence weather and climate patterns across the U.S. and worldwide. El Niño means "little boy" in Spanish. South American fishermen first noticed periods of unusually warm water in the Pacific Ocean in the 1600s. Their full name was El Niño de Navidad because El Niño typically peaks around December.

Since most El Niños peak in late fall or winter, their strongest influence on weather patterns is in the year's colder months. El Niño can affect the weather across the U.S. significantly, but impacts typically depend on the strength of each El Niño.

IMPACTS TO OUR AREA?

Typically, El Niño causes the Pacific jet stream to move south of its neutral position and can impact the weather thousands of miles away. Generally speaking, when this shift happens, Northern U.S. and Canada areas are drier and warmer than usual. However, these periods are wetter than usual in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Southeast and have increased flooding. Northeast Ohio typically sees drier and slightly warmer temperatures than normal conditions during El Niño.

However, it is important to remember not all El Niños are the same. Mark Johnson has been working on his winter forecast. He is taking into account this El Niño, along with other factors as well. Be sure to look for that article along with daily articles all November long to prepare you for winter!

