Shifting focus from BRUTAL cold over to "regular" cold and snow

An EXTREME COLD WARNING replaces the advisory as temps drop even colder tonight. Wind chills will drop to -15º to as low as -30º early Wednesday morning. Make sure you're planning. Pets, pipes, and all the typical stuff impacted by blasts like this will be affected. Don't wait to prepare!

Temperatures will rebound slightly this afternoon, as highs climb back into the Teens. We start sunny but clouds rolling in late will eventually lead to snow. The first flakes start flying Thursday morning

Crazy to think, but, our highs are staying below average to round out the work week. We're topping off in the mid 20s on Thursday and Friday; with highs closer to 30º this weekend. Average highs this time of year are in the middle 30s.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: FRIGID start followed by sun and a breezy south wind.| High: 15º

Thursday: More clouds, Not as cold.| High: 25º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Cold.| High: 27º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Cold.| High: 30º

Sunday: Few snow showers.| High: 33º

