Slushy snow accumulations followed by dangerously cold air

CLEVELAND — I know that 37º on the 7-day looks inviting. It's not coming alone. Warmth comes with wind and slushy snow. Accumulations should stay under 2" but the impacts will be widespread. Roads will be slick and slow.

Snow should taper early afternoon as temps keep climbing. Gusts to 40mph will help us warm into the upper 30s. Briefly.

The drop starts tonight. That drop lasts for days. I'm talking about dropping into the 20s Thursday, teens Friday morning, single digits Friday afternoon, BELOW zero Saturday morning, and single digits again Saturday afternoon. Brutal cold. If we stay in the single digits on Saturday, then that'll be the coldest day since 2019!

All of that before our first BIG snow storm of the year. Potentially. There are two storms that haven't even formed yet. Those two merge and head east. Possibly into Ohio Sunday. That could mean big-time snow accumulations. Still way too early for specifics though.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Scattered snow followed by gusts to 40mph. | High: 37º

Thursday: Colder with isolated lake effect snow showers. | High: 26º

Friday: Lake effect snow showers with dropping temps. | High: 6º

Saturday: Brutal cold. | High: 8º

Sunday: Winter Storm looking more likely with big snow and wind. | High: 15º

Monday: Snow Showers Possible. Frigid. | High: 17º

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Touch Warmer. | High: 21º

