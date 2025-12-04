Snow ending but the cold is doubling down

CLEVELAND — Snow shutting down quickly this morning, but roads could still be slick. Most spots got about an inch or so. That's enough for slick roads. Be safe.

The biggest story today is the cold. We're starting out in the middle 20s... and dropping. By the afternoon we'll be barely hanging onto the 20s. Most of us dipping into the teens by sunset. With a breezy wind coming off of Lake Erie. that means wind chills approaching the single digits!

Temps approach the single digits tonight inland off of Lake Erie. Coldest night since mid-February!

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Clipper snow early, then cooling and breezy after. | High: 25º (and falling)

Friday: Frigid start and staying cold. | High: 29º

Saturday: Cold & breezy with isolated snow possible. | High: 32º

Sunday: Snow showers possible for the Browns game. | High: 33º

Monday: Cold and drier. | High: 29º

