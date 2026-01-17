Snow squalls and arctic cold this weekend

CLEVELAND — There have been snow squall warnings and even thundersnow associated with snow squalls crossing Northern Ohio this morning and afternoon. These squalls will taper off by 4 p.m. and arctic cold will continue to move in tonight.

Temperatures were around 32° this morning and will drop into tonight. Temperatures will fall into the teens through the end of the evening. Wind chills will be in the single digits and even below zero by Sunday morning.

Highs will only be in the mid to upper teens, under partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated flake will be possible, but most of the region look to be dry. Wind chills will be single digits again.

Guess what? More snow is on the way for the start of next week. The pattern is holding strong for a few more weeks. Several clippers will keep an active pattern MLK Day through the middle of next week. Between the storms, one major surge of Arctic Air will send the coldest air of the season so far into Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures might not even get out of the single digits with sub-zero lows and wind chills approaching 20 below zero!

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Few snow showers possible. PM Falling temps. | High: falling to 25º

Sunday: Isolated snow possible. Frigid. | High: 17º

MLK Day: Scattered snow possible. Frigid. | High: 15º

Tuesday: Lake effect snow possible. Frigid. | High: 10º

Wednesday: Snow possible. Warmer. | High: 27º

Thursday: Still a chance of snow showers. | High: 27º

