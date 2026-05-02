Snowy start Saturday with freeze concerns tonight

CLEVELAND — Welcome to March 2nd! 30s with wet snow falling this morning. Oh, wait, my bad. It's May 2nd. While it is not normal, it is not unheard of to see snow this time of year.

After a soggy Friday, lake-enhanced snow is impacting the snowbelt and even lakeside on the west side. A frost advisory is in effect until 9 am for several communities across NEO.

Lake Erie itself is almost 50 degrees, which will keep frost very limited lakeside. We're still ahead of schedule if you're trying to plant your annuals. The rule in Northern Ohio is Memorial Day. We may get to bump that up a week or so this spring, but that means after May 15, which is still three weeks away. So, if you have any outdoor vulnerable plants, cover them or bring them inside the next few days.

Random showers will continue until late afternoon on Saturday, and temperatures remain way below average in the 40s. Frost will once again be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.

After a chilly start, it will be getting warmer by Sunday afternoon with temperatures near 60 degrees. It will remain warm through Wednesday, but more rain is likely multiple days in that span, particularly on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday's rain could be heavy and contain storms, but it is way too soon for specifics. Another cold shot is likely to follow to end next workweek.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Wet flakes too! Cool. | High: 46º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Touch warmer. | High: 57º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Few Showers possible. | High: 68º

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Few Showers possible. Cooler. | High: 60º

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