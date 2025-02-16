Snowy Sunday - plan for more accumulating snow and bitterly cold temperatures

CLEVELAND — ANOTHER winter storm is moving across Northeast Ohio and will significantly impact your plans for the weekend.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will be in effect from 7 AM Sunday through 7 PM for our western communities; including Lorain, Ashland, Richland, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties. They are in effect for Medina, Cuyahoga, Lake, Ashtabula, and Geauga counties from 10 AM Sunday through 7 AM Monday.

Snow has returned to NEO. Conditions deteriorated QUICKLY this morning from west to east as rain changed to snow. Roads are snow-covered with low visibility. Additional accumulations are likely areawide Sunday into Monday.

It will also be very blustery, causing blowing and drifting snow with low visibility and frigid wind chill values in the low single digits to sub-zero.

Temperatures will struggle to rise above freezing for most of the next seven days, and below-average temperatures (just like in January) will be the name of the game for much of the rest of February.

Stay safe and warm!

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Rain changes to snow early. 2-5+ inches of snow is possible during the day. Falling Temps. | High: 26º

Monday: AM lake effect snow east. Very cold. | High: 20º

Tuesday: VERY cold, but drier.| High: 15º

Wednesday: Arctic chill. System in southern Ohio. Snow is possible south of US 30. | High: 17º

Thursday: Snow showers possible. Still frigid. | High: 20º

Friday: Few flakes. Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. | High: 26º

Saturday: More clouds and cold. | High: 26º

