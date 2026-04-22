So much sun, so much warmth, so much dry time ahead

CLEVELAND — The rain is gone but we're still damp. Roads, lawns, sidewalks... all soggy from last night's rain.

We're drying and clearing out quickly. That means sun will dominate and temps will warm back near 70º. Enjoy the rebound!

I can't rule out a few t-showers west this evening, but they'll be brief. Could be strong, but not likely in NEO. The best shot for heavy rain is closer to Columbus. Prime storm time is 6-10pm.

We warm up a few more degrees on Thursday with a slim chance for a couple of t-storms. The much better chance for rain holds off until Friday afternoon and evening. It is unfortunate timing, and that could impact Friday evening plans. The rain should clear out pretty early on Saturday, and most of the weekend looks dry and seasonable with temperatures in the low 60s.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Drying early, bright & mild after. | High: 70º

Thursday: Warm & breezy with a shot at rain. | High: 75º

Friday: Very warm & windy with sorms . | High: 78º

Saturday: Storms possible early, more seasonable after. | High: 63º

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