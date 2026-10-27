So you're saying there's a chance... for rain!

CLEVELAND —

Not Many Tricks This Week... Mostly Treats

A weak & dry cold front is rolling through NEO. It will bring more clouds, a wind shift to the NE and slightly cooler temperatures on Tuesday. The extra clouds will keep our temperatures from falling too much overnight. It will be cool, not cold for most of the area.

More cloud cover for our Region during the evening into Tuesday. Lows tonight will be in the mid 40s for the south region. Meanwhile, a few communities across the Snowbelt region could dip into the upper 30s, mainly across inland Ashtabula.

Following the "cool" front, temperatures will be 5 to degrees cooler on Tuesday compared to Monday. It will be cooler the closer to Lake Erie on Tuesday, while our south region in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday brings a north breeze and a more typical late-October feel with highs in the lower 60s with more clouds in the sky. Wednesday warms right back up, with temps making a run at 70.

Then comes a change. Our first rain chance in a while shows up Thursday. Isolated light showers move in Thursday evening as a new cold front moves in from the north. Isolated showers will remain possible on Friday and into the weekend.

That obviously gets our attention with trick-or-treating Saturday night. It’s too early to get hung up on exact shower timing, but we’ll be watching it closely as the weekend gets closer. It looks like rain chances will be increasing overnight and into Sunday. It looks to be the best chance for rain in weeks! The general pattern looks to be turning wetter as we move into November.

5-Day Forecast:

Tuesday: More clouds, cooler but seasonable. | High: 65º

Wednesday: Partly sunny & warmer again. | High: 70º

Thursday: Partly sunny & a chance for evening rain. | High: 72º

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers | High: 70º

Halloween: Partly sunny, mild, showers possible late. | High: 70º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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