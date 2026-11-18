CLEVELAND —

Another frosty night & to start to your Wednesday

Keep the ice scraper handy. Clear sky and light winds will allow temps to tumble again tonight, setting us up for another frosty Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will be a bit milder along the lakeshore (mid 30s) but colder inland. The coldest temperatures will be in the South Region, where everyone looks to dip below freezing. Give yourself an extra minute or two before heading out just in case the windshield needs to be scraped.

Regional weather

A little warmer each day

After the freezing morning, Wednesday looks fantastic. We'll have plenty of sunshine with highs around 58°. We're done with the really chilly mornings after Wednesday, at least for a few days. Low temperatures Thursday morning will be a couple degrees warmer and not *as* cold.

Highs climb to around 60° Thursday, 62° Friday and 63° Saturday. That's a pretty comfortable late-November stretch for getting the yard ready for winter, finishing up outdoor projects or squeezing in an afternoon walk. We also stay dry for all of those days!

Sunday brings our next small change. Highs slip back into the upper 50s with a few light rain showers possible. It doesn't look like an all-day washout, but you may want to keep outdoor plans a little flexible. This rain will usher in colder temperatures for next week. Thanksgiving week starts off with temperatures only in the 40s, which is a bit below average for the end of November.

News 5

5-Day Forecast:

Wednesday: More Sun & above average. | High: 58º

Thursday: Sunny & even warmer. | High: 60º

Friday: Partly cloudy & mild | High: 62º

Saturday: More clouds & a touch warmer. | High: 63º

Sunday: Shower chances and cloudy. | High: 59º

Quick Winter Reminders

Check your tire pressure: Sudden temperature drops cause tire pressure to dip, which often triggers that pesky dashboard warning light on cold mornings. Toss a brush in the trunk: Even though roads will stay wet rather than icy today, overnight lows in the 30s can leave a thin layer of frost on your windshield. Dress for the wind, not the thermometer: A 40-degree day feels drastically different when a brisk northwest breeze is blowing off Lake Erie. Wind-resistant layers are your best friend this weekend.

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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