Thanksgiving starts soggy and turns downright SOAKED across Northeast Ohio. Rain gets heavier and the wind picks up today, but there are some better windows to get outside over the long holiday weekend.

Here’s how to plan around the weather from Thanksgiving morning through Sunday night.

Thanksgiving morning: Rain moves in

Light rain will continue to spread north across the area this morning with temps hovering near 40 degrees.

If you're heading out early, give yourself a little extra time on wet roads. It’ll be chilly enough that a waterproof jacket is probably more useful than an umbrella, especially with the wind getting stronger later.

For anyone firing up the smoker or fryer for Thanksgiving dinner, earlier is better if you have to be outside. Make sure any turkey fryer is on a flat, stable surface and never use it inside a garage, under an overhang or on a wooden deck.

Midday: Rain and wind ramp up

This will likely be the roughest stretch of Thanksgiving Day.

Rain gets heavier around midday while wind gusts increase to around 40 mph. Temps only make it into the lower 40s, so it’ll feel raw outside.

If you're driving to Thanksgiving dinner, expect slower travel with wet roads and reduced visibility in heavier rain. Keep both hands on the wheel, especially on exposed roads where stronger gusts can push higher-profile vehicles around.

And secure the Thanksgiving decorations, trash cans and anything lightweight sitting outside before the wind really gets going.

Thanksgiving afternoon: Rain eases, wind doesn't

Rain should become lighter later in the afternoon, but that doesn't mean the weather improves much.

It stays breezy to windy and damp. If the kids need to burn off some energy or the dog needs a walk, you may find some better opportunities between showers, but expect wet sidewalks, muddy yards and plenty of puddles.

Thanksgiving evening: Still damp

Much of the steadier rain tapers off tonight, but we're not totally drying out. We'll keep lighter showers lingering into Friday.

If you're heading home from Thanksgiving dinner after dark, watch for standing water and slick leaves on the roads.

Friday morning: Black Friday starts chilly and damp

Black Friday shoppers heading out early will want the heavier coat.

Most of the rain is gone, but scattered showers could linger. There's even a small chance of a few snowflakes mixing in Friday morning if we can get the air cold enough. Most of us won't see snow, and this isn't something we're expecting to cause travel problems.

The bigger issue for early shoppers will simply be the chilly, damp start.

Friday afternoon: Better for shopping

Friday afternoon looks much more manageable.

It stays chilly and the ground will still be wet, but there should be considerably less rain to work around. If you're bouncing between shopping centers or heading downtown, the afternoon will be easier than Thanksgiving Day.

Saturday: The pick of the weekend

Saturday is looking dry, making it the best day of the holiday weekend for outdoor plans.

If cutting down the Christmas tree is part of your family's Thanksgiving weekend tradition, Saturday is your day. Tree farms will probably be muddy after Thursday's rain, so leave the nice shoes at home and grab the boots.

It's also a good window for hanging outdoor Christmas lights, cleaning up the yard or just getting outside before rain returns.

Sunday: Rain returns for Browns Sunday Night Football

The weather goes downhill again Sunday as scattered rain returns, with rain becoming more likely later in the day.

That timing could have a real impact on Sunday night's Browns game.

If you're tailgating, bring the waterproof layers and have a way to keep your food, chairs and gear dry. Anybody heading into the stadium should prepare to sit through at least some rain rather than counting on an umbrella.

The good news? We have several days to fine-tune the timing. But right now, Sunday evening is looking wet enough that Browns fans should plan for rain and hope for a few breaks.

5-Day Forecast:

Thanksgiving Day: Wet & windy with big impacts. | High: 42º

Black Friday: Mix early followed by scat'd light rain. | High: 40º

Saturday: Much drier but chilly. | High: 46º

Sunday: Few PM showers and chilly. | High: 49º

Monday: Slim shot. Seasonal chill. | High: 42º

Quick Winter Reminders

Check your tire pressure: Sudden temperature drops cause tire pressure to dip, which often triggers that pesky dashboard warning light on cold mornings. Toss a brush in the trunk: Even though roads will stay wet rather than icy today, overnight lows in the 30s can leave a thin layer of frost on your windshield. Dress for the wind, not the thermometer: A 40-degree day feels drastically different when a brisk northwest breeze is blowing off Lake Erie. Wind-resistant layers are your best friend this weekend.

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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