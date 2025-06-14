Soaking Rains Saturday, Forecast Looks Better For Father's Day Sunday

CLEVELAND — Get the latest Cleveland forecast from your News 5 weather team!

By: Trent Magill , Katie McGraw, Phil Sakal, Frank Marzullo

Rain will remain steady through most of NEO Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. Standing water, slow travel, and some flooding will be possible where heavier rain persists. Flood Advisory continues through late morning Saturday, for a good portion of NEO.

There will be large ranges of rainfall totals, with a general 0.25 inches to 1 to 2 inches of rain, but some communities that see the heaviest rain could see more.

By late day Saturday ,we will see a *gradual* drying trend through the afternoon and evening.

As for Father's Day, the trend continues to be a drier day for many across northern Ohio. There is still a chance for rain and storms, but the chances is much lower, with the best chance in our south and eastern communities.

As for temperatures, it's looking seasonable and summery for several days with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Then get ready for humidity to be on the rise next week, fueling some afternoon thunderstorms.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Rain and storms are likely. Heavy rain at times. | High: 73º

Father's Day: Mainly dry, Scattered t-storms, especially away from the lakeshore. | High: 78º

Monday: A Few evening pop-up t-showers. | High: 81º

Tuesday: Scattered storms. | High: 83º

