Soaring into the new work week with soaring temps

CLEVELAND — Beryl made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early this morning. I'm watching Beryl's track closely because it'll have an impact on us midweek. Plan on rain from Beryl Wednesday, along with winds gusting as high as 30mph. Nothing dangerous, but definitely impactful for our Wednesday.

As far as Monday and Tuesday go... plan on heat. Big-time heat. Temps today and tomorrow will soar into the upper 80s, with some spots touching 90º. Thankfully, the humidity from Beryl isn't here yet... That arrives on Tuesday. Super sweaty and eventually stormy. Plan on a few t-storms Tuesday afternoon with an increase in rainfall as we roll into Wednesday.

What To Expect:



Big summer heat today & Tuesday

A few t-showers Tuesday

Scattered rain and gusty winds on Wednesday

Drying Thursday

Warming late week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Sunny with a few high clouds through the day, hot. | High: 88º

Tuesday: Hot again with a few t-showers. | High: 87º

Wednesday: Rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Beryl. | High: 80º

Thursday: Showers tapering early, comfortable. | High: 79º

Friday: More sunshine, more heat. | High: 85º

