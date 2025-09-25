Soggy start but the trend is much drier and warmer by the weekend

CLEVELAND — I'm still tracking rain. The steadiest, heaviest rain is south and east of Akron, but we're all getting in on it. For now. We dry out QUICKLY midday with some afternoon sun.

Temps are struggling on the back side of this cold front. We're only near 70º for an afternoon high. Tomorrow we're back in the middle 70s with upper 70s possible this weekend. All thanks to sun making a return!

We'll have to battle Friday morning fog but after that we're looking gorgeous into next week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Soaked this morning, drier after noon.| High: 70º

Friday: Morning fog followed by afternoon sun.| High: 74º

Saturday: Dry, sunny, and warm.| High: 75º

Sunday: Even warmer! | High: 77º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter