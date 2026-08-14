Soggy start, but we're drying out as we wrap up the work week

CLEVELAND — Rain gear will come in handy for this morning's commute, especially across our West and South Regions where showers, a few thunderstorms, and pockets of heavy rain are most likely. A few downpours could slow travel early in the day, but this won't be an all-day washout.

The rain begins to break apart by late morning, and we'll continue drying out through the afternoon. While a stray shower can't be ruled out, many neighborhoods stay dry after midday with clouds gradually thinning. If you've got Friday evening plans, the weather should cooperate with mainly dry conditions across Northeast Ohio.

Power of 5 Regions Spotlight: West & South

West Region

The wettest part of Friday will likely be during the morning hours. Expect periods of rain, brief heavy downpours, and a few rumbles of thunder before conditions improve around midday. Roads could be slick for the morning commute, but the afternoon looks much quieter with limited rain chances.

South Region

Communities south of Rt. 30 have one of the better chances to pick up steady rain Friday morning. A few embedded thunderstorms could bring brief heavy rainfall before the system pushes east. By afternoon, you'll notice fewer showers and a gradual drying trend that should last through Friday night.

Regional Weather

Looking Ahead

The break in the rain won't last long. Friday night and much of Saturday look mainly dry, giving us a nice window for outdoor plans.

Storm chances begin to increase late Saturday as the next system approaches. Sunday's weather looks much more active, with numerous showers and thunderstorms possible. Some of those storms could become strong to severe, with damaging wind being the primary concern. We'll continue to fine-tune the timing and threat level as we get closer.

Bottom Line

Rain, a few storms, and downpours Friday morning

Wettest weather favors the West and South Regions

Drying out by midday with limited rain in the afternoon

Mainly dry Friday night and early Saturday

Storms return late Saturday

More widespread storms Sunday, some could be strong to damaging

5-Day Forecast

Friday: Isolated t-showers, especially south.| High: 82º

Saturday: Isolated t-showers late. Mostly cloudy. | High: 84º

Sunday: Strong storms possible. | High: 86º

Monday: A Few t-showers. | High: 77º

Tuesday: Dry! Finally! | High: 78º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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