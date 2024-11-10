Soggy Sunday: Plan for widespread rain & gusty winds today

CLEVELAND — It is a much milder start to the day, but it is much wetter, too. Widespread rain moved into NEO early on Sunday and will linger into the mid-to-even late afternoon. There will be a gradual drying trend from west to east this evening. This looks like a good soaking of rain, too. Rainfall totals will likely be between 0.5 and 1.00 inches across all of Northeast Ohio, with even a few spots picking up over 1 inch of rain by the end of the day.

A low-pressure system is bringing all of this wet weather. It will feature a warm front this morning that will kick our temperatures into the low 60s today, but it will be followed by a cold front this evening. This system will also increase our winds. Plan for southerly winds of 15-20 mph with gusts of 30+ mph.

News 5

A few lake-effect rain showers will be possible early on Veterans Day. A secondary cold front will swing through Monday afternoon/evening, sparking a few more light showers. Even with these rain chances, it will not be as wet as Sunday. It will remain breezy through Tuesday.

The two cold fronts will drop our temperatures to the low 50s or even upper 40s on Tuesday, but the weather will also be drying up.

What To Expect:



Rain returns Sunday

0.50 - 1.25 inches of rain expected

Gusty winds Sunday and Monday

Few more showers on Veterans Day with seasonal temps

Cooler & drier by Tuesday

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Rain likely. Bit milder & breezy.| High: 62º

Veterans Day: Isolated lake effect rain showers.| High: 58º

Tuesday: Drying out & chilly.| High: 50º

Wednesday: Dry for most of the day. Near norm temps.| High: 56º

Thursday: Few showers.| High: 57º

