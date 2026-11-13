Some of us will see our first flakes... All of us feel the cold though.

CLEVELAND — If you haven’t dug your heavy coat, gloves, and ice scraper out of the closet yet, consider this your official wake-up call. Won't need the scraper but the layer, for sure! Northeast Ohio is getting its first true taste of winter this weekend... and the biggest story isn't a massive snowstorm, it's the cold and wind.

Bundle up before you step out the door today, because brisk winds are going to keep wind chills stuck in the 30s all weekend long.

What’s Happening Today: Focus on the West Region

While the we're all feeling the chill, the most active weather today is setting up across the West Region. A steady band of lake effect rain has developed near the Lake Erie islands and is pushing south straight through Erie and Huron counties.

Regional Weather

Here is how temperatures and precipitation will play out across the region today:

Lakeside: Temperatures are hovering near 40°F , keeping precipitation strictly as a cold, raw rain.

Temperatures are hovering near , keeping precipitation strictly as a cold, raw rain. Inland: Temperatures drop into the 30s . If that lake-effect band pushes far enough inland into the cooler air, a few wet snowflakes could mix in and make it to the ground .

Temperatures drop into the . If that lake-effect band pushes far enough inland into the cooler air, . No need to shovel: Even if you see flakes flying, don't worry about your commute. Ground temperatures are still warm, meaning anything that falls will melt on contact.

By this afternoon, winds will shift more out of the northwest. That change gives Cleveland a shot at seeing the lake-effect band drift eastward. It will still fall mainly as rain, though a brief, passing snow shower isn't out of the question.

Looking Ahead: The Weekend Breakdown

Saturday: Expect a near-repeat of Friday with a different focus on *where* the lake effect is pushing. Northwest winds favor a more southeast push from Lake Erie. Those cold winds persist with wind chills lingering in the 30s, alongside ongoing lake-effect rain and occasional wet snowflakes. If a heavier band sets up over colder inland spots, minor, slushy accumulations are possible on grassy surfaces and elevated decks.

Expect a near-repeat of Friday with a different focus on *where* the lake effect is pushing. Northwest winds favor a more southeast push from Lake Erie. Those cold winds persist with wind chills lingering in the 30s, alongside ongoing lake-effect rain and occasional wet snowflakes. If a heavier band sets up over colder inland spots, are possible on grassy surfaces and elevated decks. Browns Sunday: Heading down to the lakefront for the game? The good news is that Cleveland looks noticeably drier by Sunday. The bad news? It will still be cold and breezy, so layer up if you're tailgating or sitting in the stands. Meanwhile, lingering lake-effect showers will shift east into the primary snowbelt.

Quick Early-Winter Reminders

Since this is our first real cold snap of the season, take five minutes today to get ahead of winter:

Check your tire pressure: Sudden temperature drops cause tire pressure to dip, which often triggers that pesky dashboard warning light on cold mornings. Toss a brush in the trunk: Even though roads will stay wet rather than icy today, overnight lows in the 30s can leave a thin layer of frost on your windshield. Dress for the wind, not the thermometer: A 40-degree day feels drastically different when a brisk northwest breeze is blowing off Lake Erie. Wind-resistant layers are your best friend this weekend.

5-Day Forecast:

Friday: Showers continue. 1st flakes for some. Colder. | High: 41º

Saturday: Lake effect rain/snow showers. Chilly. | High: 44º

Sunday: Isolated lake effect rain/snow showers. Chilly. | High: 47º

Monday: More sun but still cool. | High: 49º

Tuesday: Sunny & Milder. | High: 52º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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