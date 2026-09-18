Some sunshine Friday before weekend flood threat

CLEVELAND —

Brief break before wet weekend

The last of the overnight showers departed the South region well before sunrise. The clouds are hanging tough through the morning, but sunshine will increase from north to south this afternoon.

It will be a much drier, brighter, cooler, and breezier day today. There is a moderate risk for rip currents in Lake Erie with Northeast winds around 10-20 mph, so use extra caution in and around the water.

Despite the cool wind, today is the pick of the week. Humidity and rain chances ramp back up by Saturday and linger into Sunday. Saturday's rain chance will increase throughout the day. Heavy rain will be possible on Sunday, bringing a renewed threat for flooding across NEO.

The Power of 5 Weather team will continue to monitor the flood threat. Keep in mind that rain could impact any outdoor plans you have this weekend. It will get cooler by next week with lingering rain chances.

Power of 5 Regions Highlight: Snowbelt Region

Today's weather is going to be improving across all regions, but the sunshine will come out in the Snowbelt Region first. So you'd think it would be warmer there then, right? Nope! The lake breeze, with 25 mph gusts, will keep it cooler, with highs barely above 70 degrees north of I-90.

Regional Weather

5-Day Forecast

Friday: Isolated showers lingering. A bit cooler. | High: 73º

Saturday: Scattered t-storms. Flood threat late, west. | High: 72º

Sunday: Scattered t-storms. Flood threat early. | High: 72º

Monday: A few showers. Cooler! | High: 67º

Tuesday: A few showers. Coolest in months. | High: 63º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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