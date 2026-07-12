Splendid Sunday forecast before next heat dome moves for the workweek

CLEVELAND — No Sunday scaries with this forecast. It will be a sun-sational Sunday forecast with lots of sunshine and relatively lower humidity. Temperatures will be in the low 80s, cooler lakeside and hotter inland. It is great weather for outdoor plans, as long as you are prepared with sunscreen and water.

Another heat dome is setting up for next week. 90s are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, and with dew points climbing, it will feel even hotter! Heat index values likely around 100.

Rain chances will be slim pickings for most of the week as the heat dome sets up shop, with the next shot of any rain next weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, lower humidity, typical temps. | High: 83º

Monday: Heating up. Sunny and hot. | High: 88º

Tuesday: Hazy, hot, and humid. Feels like 100.| High: 92º

Wednesday: Hazy, hot, and humid. Feels like 100.| High: 92º

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Hazy, hot, and humid.| High: 90º

Friday: Slim shot of t'storm. Hot and humid.| High: 89º

Saturday: Few storms possible. Hot and humid.| High: 89º

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