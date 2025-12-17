Springtime storms and wind ahead of a flash freeze across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — A stray shower is possible this morning, but the bigger threat for rain will be windswept downpours and thunderstorms tomorrow evening.

Temperatures have surged overnight and are **30** degrees above where they were 24 hours ago. So hard to believe, but it feels so much warmer! This will be the first above-average day in 21 days, as the average high is 40 degrees, and today's forecast is above that.

It will be even warmer on Thursday, but it will be hard to enjoy with the high wind and thunderstorms later into the evening. Highs are expected to reach the middle 50s, and even some south of Canton could reach 60 degrees. Showers are possible west of Cleveland through the afternoon, and a squall line of strong storms and 60 mph gusts is expected to cross the metro around 8 or 9 p.m. tomorrow. It will be like a springtime storm. The timing looks to be in our favor now, with the storm slowing down enough to spare the evening commute of the brunt of the storm.

As this will be a strong cold front, there is a high chance for a flash freeze into Thursday night as temperatures drop from 55 to 22 in less than 12 hours, one of the biggest drops on record. And lake effect snow showers will develop into Friday morning, dropping light accumulations during the day Friday in the primary and secondary snowbelts.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Mostly Dry. Breezy & Warmer. | High: 42º

Thursday: PM Rain showers. Warmer & Breezy. | High: 52º

Friday: Lake effect snow showers. Colder. Breezy. | High: 25º

Saturday: Rain showers possible. Warmer. | High: 40º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. | High: 37º

