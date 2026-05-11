Starting our climb out of this spring chill

CLEVELAND — We'll see temperatures around 40° early on Monday, with some areas in the 30s, especially in Ashtabula County inland, as a Frost Advisory is in effect until 8 AM.

Temperatures will remain cooler than average for most of the work week. A possibility of some patchy frost again, late Monday night into early Tuesday, with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 30s. Most will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s for daytime highs, Monday through Thursday.

More rain begins to move back into the region by late Tuesday into Wednesday, pausing the warmup until Friday. Highs will be finally seasonable on Friday, with highs around 70°. 80s are likely to return next weekend as a heat dome builds from the west. Just how warm (or hot) it gets is too soon to know.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Isolated early frost. Mostly dry & cool. Some sunshine. | High: 56º

Tuesday: Possible early patchy frost. Showers possible late. | High: 65º

Wednesday: Rain likely. Storm possible. | High: 61º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, Isolated shower chance. | High: 55º

Friday: Partly cloudy. Seasonable. | High: 64º

Saturday: Isolated rain chance. Warmer. | High: 76º

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