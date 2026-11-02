Starting to chip at our abnormally dry fall weather pattern

CLEVELAND —

November weather whiplash: 70s, heavy rain, then a chilly weekend

November is getting started on a cloudy, damp note.

We’ll dodge a few light showers today, but don’t expect a washout. In fact, some of that rain may evaporate before it even reaches the ground. That evaporationplus the clouds going nowhere, that means temps aren't moving much.

Then tomorrow feels like a completely different season.

Sunshine returns and temps jump into the lower 70s, way above normal for early November. It’s certainly unusual this time of year, but we should stay shy of record territory.

Wednesday brings another warm day, but it’s also our last one for a while.

Heavy rain could cause problems Wednesday

Widespread rain moves in Wednesday and could come down heavy at times.

With leaves covering yards, streets and storm drains right now, take a few minutes to clear them away from gutters and typical runoff areas. If enough rain falls quickly, clogged drains could lead to ponding or localized flooding.

The cool-down begins

The rain pushes out, and so does the November warmth.

We fall back into the 60s Thursday, then the 50s Friday and through the weekend. A few more showers could pop up along the way, too.

So enjoy that quick taste of the 70s while it lasts. November comes knocking again by the end of the week.

5-Day Forecast:

Monday: Isolated light rain. | High: 62º

Tuesday: Sun & clouds, warmer. | High: 73º

Wednesday: Rain likely, heavy at times. | High: 71º

Thursday: Looking mostly dry but cooler. | High: 64º

Friday: A few showers. Even cooler. | High: 57°

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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