Stay warm!! It will be bitterly cold on Sunday & lake effect gradually ends

CLEVELAND — Lake-effect snow showers will gradually come to an end throughout Sunday morning and the early afternoon. Flurries are possible elsewhere. Slick spots will be possible — so take it easy on the roads! Temperatures are also frigid to start the day and we do not warm very much throughout the day.

Clouds will also begin to break today, allowing some sunshine to break through. Despite the brighter conditions, it will still be very cold. Plan for highs in the 20s, but with lighter winds, the wind chill will not be much of a factor today.

Temperatures start to rebound on Monday. It will be more seasonal with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Daytime hours look dry on Monday with increasing clouds. The next system arrives by Monday evening and will bring a wintry mix of rain and snow showers that will likely continue Christmas Eve. A quick 1-2'' of snow will be possible across the area. This means there is a *small* chance for some folks to wake up to a White Christmas (which by definition is at least 1 inch of snow on the ground at 7 am Christmas morning).

Any snow on the ground though will be fleeting! We continue to warm on Christmas Day with temps in the low to mid-40s - so even if there is snow on the ground for some in the morning, by the afternoon it is look green for many due to melting. Plus, some light rain showers will also be possible on Wednesday.

The warming trend continues during the end of the week. The 50s look feasible by Friday!

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers - mainly east & early. Still cold.| High: 27º

Monday: Drier. Chilly. A wintry mix is possible late.| High: 40º

Christmas Eve: Scattered rain could sometimes mix with wet snow - especially early. | High: 39º

Christmas Day: Cloudy & cool. Green for many. Light rain possible.| High: 43º

Thursday: More clouds. Stray shower.| High: 47º

Friday: Rain showers. Touch warmer.| High: 50º

Saturday: Few showers. Warm for December.| High: 52º

