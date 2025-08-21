Staying cloudy and cool with rogue showers coming off of Lake Erie

CLEVELAND — Break out the jackets again today. Temps aren't bad, but they are well BELOW the norm. August is typically pushing lower 80s... today we're barely touching the 70s.

That's thanks to the extra cloud cover and a breezy north wind. We may even have to dodge a light shower here or there.

we'll clear out this evening, calm the winds down and drop temps even more. I'm expecting 50s in spots off of Lake Erie by sunrise Friday. But we'll have a great-looking sunrise. Should see more sun and warmer temps heading into the weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Stubborn clouds and rogue showers keeping us cool.| High: 71º

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. | High: 78º

Saturday: Touch warmer. Plenty of dry time. Evening t-showers.| High: 82º

Sunday: A few t-showers.| High: 76º

Monday: A taste of fall. Lake effect rain showers are possible.| High: 69º

