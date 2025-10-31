Still cold, still windy but not nearly as wet today

CLEVELAND — Yesterday was soaked! One to two inches of rain fell across NEO over the last day as a low-pressure system churns right over NEO. That storm is WELL east and our focus now is on the lake.

Lake Erie is still ROUGH with winds gusting to 30mph. That means lake effect rain is back in the forecast.

Rain chances come way down on Friday; however, the rain chance is not zero either.

There will likely even be some sun! We cannot rule out a couple of isolated showers for trick-or-treating, but the better potential for lake-effect showers looks to hold off until after 9 or 10 pm on Friday. Keep in mind, it will be chilly and blustery for Halloween night with temperatures in the 40s but wind chills in the 30s.

This weekend will feature a couple more showers. The rain looks widely scattered on Saturday, and it is only a slim shot on Sunday. Highs will be slightly below average to start November, with temps in the low and mid 50s.

Reminder: The time change is this weekend. We "fall back" on Sunday at 2 am. The sunset will be around 5:20 pm on Sunday. Winter is coming!

DAILY FORECAST:

Halloween: Few rain showers. Some sun and blustery.| High: 51º

Saturday: Isolated lake effect rain. Chilly. | High: 52º

Sunday: Slim shot for rain, still cool. | High: 55º

Monday: Rain is possible. Seasonable. | High: 57º

