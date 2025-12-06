Still Cold with Snow Chances Returning this Weekend

CLEVELAND — We'll make it closer to 32º Saturday, along with more clouds across the region and dodging snow showers. We'll have a few slushy snow accumulations of an inch or less mainly in the snowbelt.
There's another round of snow coming on Sunday. That one looks a bit more organized with a better shot at up to 2". We'll be near 32º again so plan on slushy accumulations.
The active pattern will continue into the new work week, with several systems moving through the region. We'll see a brief break on Monday, otherwise anticipate more snow for the most part; but on Wednesday, as highs top off near 40, we could see a rain/snow mix for your mid-week.
DAILY FORECAST:
Saturday: Cold & breezy with a few snow showers. | High: 33º
Sunday: Snow showers for the Browns game. | High: 33º
Monday: Cold and drier. | High: 28º
Tuesday: Few snow showers. Still cold. | High: 34º
Wednesday: Scattered rain/snow mix. | High: 39º
Thursday: Colder. Few snow showers. | High: 33º
