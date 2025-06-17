Storm Chances, Along with Seasonal Temps

CLEVELAND — A few showers are possible early on Tuesday, but the greater opportunity holds off until the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and lightning are likely, and we will be watching for any stronger storms tomorrow, but the greater threat resides to the south and east of our viewing area. It will be warm and humid too! Highs will be in the 80s with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s - making for a sticky day!

More storms are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, especially late on Wednesday and early Thursday. Once again, we will be monitoring the potential for severe storms during this time.

Look for possible impacts to the morning commute on Thursday, before a front moves in bringing us sunshine and comfortable temperatures for the first day of summer on Friday. However, the comfortable air only lasts for a couple of days. We HEAT up quickly by the weekend - hello 90s!!

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: AM Showers, PM storms. Warm & humid. | High: 81º

Wednesday: Even warmer, sticky with PM storms that could become severe. | High: 86º

Thursday: Morning storms, not as warm.| High: 79º

Friday: Seasonal with sunny skies. Summer starts! | High: 79º

Saturday: Staying dry and heating up! | High: 88º

