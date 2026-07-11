Storms fading with a nicer weekend on tap!

CLEVELAND — Hit-and-miss storms were the name of the game Friday afternoon and evening. Storms packed torrential rainfall, which resulted in localized flooding across Summit, Portage, Wayne, and Tuscarawas Counties. The good news is that the worst has passed!

The weekend is shaping up much nicer. It will feel and look much better! Saturday brings drier weather, more sunshine, and highs in the lower 80s. A couple of isolated downpours and storms cannot be ruled out, but most will stay dry.

Sunday looks even better, with plenty of sun, comfortable temperatures in the low 80s, and great weather for outdoor plans! Humidity will be low too on Sunday, so it will feel great too!

Another warming trend is setting up for next week. 90s will be possible again, and with dew points climbing, it will feel even hotter!

CLIFF NOTES:

Isolated storms on Saturday, especially in the southern half of our viewing area

Drier with more sunshine Saturday, highs in the low 80s

Sunny and pleasant Sunday, low 80s

Excellent outdoor weather this weekend

Another round of 90s next week

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Isolated t-shower south, mostly dry and comfy. | High: 80º

Sunday: More sun, feeling great. | High: 81º

Monday: Heating up. | High: 86º

Tuesday: HOT! | High: 91º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter