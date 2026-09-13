Storms on Sunday evening give way to a true fall feel on Monday

CLEVELAND —

The Power of 5 forecast

More storms are possible Sunday afternoon, especially after 3 p.m., with a low-end severe risk for most, although the threat goes up S&E. That is with a cold front that will bring in (briefly) the coolest air in months. Highs will not even reach 70 degrees on Monday, with widespread 40s inland Monday night.

Power of 5 Regions Highlight: Akron-Canton Region:

While most of Northeast Ohio is under the low-end tier 1 of 5 severe weather risk, the farther south and east you are, the higher the threat will be. The Akron-Canton region, particularly in Portage and Stark counties. The farther east you are, the more time the storms will have to strengthen, with isolated wind damage possible as well as some 1" sized hail.

So if you have outdoor plans Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening, plan on staying more weather-aware if you live south and east of Akron.

Regional Weather

5-Day Forecast

Sunday: Warmer & humid. Partly cloudy. Few t-storms 3 - 8 PM. | High: 81º

Monday: Partly cloudy, cooler and breezy. | High: 67º

Tuesday: Warm and humid. Partly cloudy. | High: 82º

Wednesday: Humid. Scattered Storms. | High: 84º

Thursday: Humid. Scattered Storms. | High: 83º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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