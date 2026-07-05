Storms Sunday will impact outdoor plans

CLEVELAND — Rain is moving back into Northeast Ohio on Sunday after Mother Nature set off fireworks with storms on the 4th of July. While most storms won't be damaging, there is a low-end severe risk.

The more widespread rain helps bring cooler temperatures, with highs in the lower 80s for most. That is around average for the first time in a week, after the hottest stretch in nearly four decades.

How?

From Wednesday through Friday, highs at Hopkins topped out at 97, 96, and 95 degrees. Three straight 95+ days have not occurred in Cleveland since July 1988.

Highs in the low to mid 80s are expected for most of the first half of the workweek. Rain chances will begin to taper off by Monday night or early Tuesday, but that will allow temperatures to bump back up into the mid to upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Flood threat. Scattered downpours and storms. Isolated wind damage possible. | High: 81º

Monday: A few more storms. Not as hot. | High: 79º

Tuesday: Isolated thunder but still more seasonable. | High: 80º

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Warmer. | High: 86º

Thursday: T'storm possible. Warmer & humid. | High: 88º

Friday: Few storms. Warm & muggy. | High: 85º

Saturday: Drier. Partly cloudy & warm. | High: 85º

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